Haryana man ‘hired’ by Russian Army dies

A 22-year-old Haryana man "sent to the frontline by the Russian Army to fight against Ukrainian forces" has died, his family claimed on Monday, July 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Kin of Indians stuck in Russia’s warzone take their fight to New Delhi

The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Ravi Moun, who hailed from Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district, his brother Ajay Moun said.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Moscow recently took up the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Putin accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request, made at a private dinner and ordered to discharge those wishing to return to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Moun went to Russia on January 13 after being "hired" for a transportation job but was inducted into the military, his brother claimed.

Ajay Moun wrote to the embassy on July 21 for information on his brother's whereabouts.

"The embassy told us that he has died," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family said the embassy also asked them to send a DNA test report for identification of the body.

"Ravi went to Russia on January 13. An agent sent him to Russia for a transportation job. However, he was inducted into the Russian Army," Mr. Ajay Moun said.

The family's claim comes days after Russia agreed to India's demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals inducted into the country's military.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We remained in touch with him till March 12 and he was quite upset," he said.

According to the Indian embassy's reply to Ajay Moun's letter, "The embassy had requested the concerned Russian authorities for confirmation of his death and transportation of his mortal remains requested by you." "The Russian side has confirmed his death. However, to identify the body, they need a DNA test from his close relatives," it added.

Mr. Ajay Moun also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his brother's mortal remains back to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We do not have enough money to bring back his body," he told reporters.

The family sold off a one-acre land and spent ₹11.50 lakh to send him to Russia, he said.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said the issue of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army remained a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict in eastern Europe has been raging since February 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.