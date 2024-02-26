ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana INLD chief's family refuse to allow post-mortem, demand arrest of accused

February 26, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Jhajjar (Haryana)

Jitendra Rathee, son of Nafe Singh Rathee, said, “We will not allow the post-mortem to be conducted until the police catch my father’s murderers.”

PTI

Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The family of Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead in Haryana’s Jhajjar, refused to allow post-mortem of his body until the accused were arrested.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jitendra Rathee, son of Nafe Singh Rathee, said, “We will not allow the post-mortem to be conducted until the police catch my father’s murderers. I suspect that local BJP leaders have a hand in my father’s murder.”

He alleged that the police refused security for his family despite multiple requests. “The police administration is sitting silent. My family and I are not getting security. My father was demanding security for five years. My father was a national leader. All political parties should have supported my father before he was murdered,” Mr. Jitendra Rathee said.

Kapoor Rathee, Nafee Singh’s nephew, also reiterated the demand, saying, “We will not conduct a post-mortem until the accused are arrested. We have again gotten the names of those people.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana police registered a case against four persons in connection with the case. “We have registered an FIR based on the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. An investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence,” Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said. “We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle,” he added.

INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Feb. 25 by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and a party worker.

Following the incident, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP Government responsible for the murder and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mr. Chautala also raised doubts about the government’s motives, stating, “The government is attempting to deflect responsibility by citing the Lawrance gang, but if that is the case, why was no security provided despite their acknowledgment of the threat?”

