Haryana Cong. leaders ask Centre to accept farmers’ demands

A day after a preacher dies at Singhu border, they ask to end stalemate

Congress leaders in Haryana on Thursday asked the BJP-led government at Centre to accept farmers demands to end the stalemate between farmers and the government over new farm laws, a day after a preacher allegedly died by suicide at the Singhu border.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who reached Karnal to pay last respects to the preacher, said farmers had been struggling for their demands in bone-chilling cold for past 22 days, but the Centre is not ready to give up its stubborn attitude. “The government should not look at accepting demand of farmers as a defeat. There had been six to seven rounds of talks between agitating farmers and Ministers, which did not yield any results. I urge the government to give up its obstinacy, show a big heart, leave Rajhat (obstinacy) and follow Rajdharma (ruler’s duties),” he said in Karnal.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said it is extremely shameful that on one hand the farmers are losing their lives and on the other hand the BJP government, instead of finding a solution, is constantly resorting to petty tricks to suppress the voice of the farmers. “How many more lives will this government take of the farmers. Nothing can be more unfortunate today that in this biting winter weather the farmers are forced to sit on the streets,” said Ms. Selja, adding that the BJP governments have no faith in democracy.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s in-charge of State affairs, Jarnail Singh, demanded the Centre government to immediately accept the demands of the farmers. “The government should immediately announce annulment of the agriculture Acts, by convening a special session of Parliament and to ensure legal guarantee of purchase of all crops at the MSP,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Centre government should shun inflexible attitude. “Prime Minister Narendra should listen to farmers and fulfill their demands,” he told journalists.