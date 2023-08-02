Haryana communal violence: Death toll rises to six, 116 arrested so far

August 02, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The death toll in the communal violence which began early on August 1 in Haryana rose to six, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on August 2. So far, 116 people have been arrested.

Badshapur Bajrang Dal co-ordinator Pradeep Sharma succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital in the morning, taking the toll to six, including two home guards.

Mr. Lal told a news agency that the sporadic incidents of violence in the State were controlled and normalcy was restored. He said those injured were under treatment at Nalhar medical college in Nuh, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and other hospitals.

The Chief Minister said search operations were going on to arrest those responsible for the “unfortunate and tragic” incident. “Those arrested will be taken on remand for further investigation into the incident,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making an appeal for peace, Mr. Lal said 30 companies of Haryana Police and 20 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed across the State. Of the CAPF companies, a maximum of 14 were deployed in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Arson reported

Meanwhile, several incidents of arson in scrap dealer shops and godowns were reported in and around Badshahpur in Gurugram late on August 1. Fire Department officials said that more than half-a-dozen incidents of fire were reported till midnight.

The Hindu outfits have called for a Mahapanchayat in Manesar on this issue on August 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.