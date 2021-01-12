Haryana CM holds meeting with Amit Shah

“Since the Supreme Court has stayed the three farm laws and constituted a committee that will give a report in a time bound manner, we hope that our farmer friends will postpone the protest,” Manohar Lal Said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Tuesday that after the stay by Supreme Court on the three farm laws he hoped that farmers would postpone their agitation and return to their homes.

Mr. Lal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s office in North Block on Tuesday. He was accompanied by deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Education Minister Kanwarpal.

“Since the Supreme Court has stayed the three farm laws and constituted a committee that will give a report in a time bound manner, we hope that our farmer friends will postpone the protest,” Mr. Lal said after an hour-long meeting with the Home Minister.

He said Haryana was the epicenter of protests.

“Republic Day is a national festival and the farmers have also assured that it will be celebrated peacefully,” Mr. Khattar said on the proposed tractor-trolley by farmers to protest against the farm laws on January 26.

He added that the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government was stable and such rumours were floated by media and the Opposition. “My government will complete its full term,” he said.

To a question if the State government will withdraw cases lodged against farmers' in the past few months, he said, “it depends on police investigation.”