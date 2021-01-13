Haryana CM asks farmers to end protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on setting up of a committee surrounding the new farm laws and urged the agitating farmers to stop their protests.

“..Supreme Court has imposed stay on new farm law and set up a committee to resolve the issue through talks. These laws were enacted for benefit of farmers. Many farmers have supported these laws, some others have opposed them. I welcome the Supreme’s Court’s decision. Now the matter is with the court, and I feel whatever its decision is, it would be acceptable to all,” told reporters.

“I now see no reason to continue with the agitation,” he said.

Mr. Lal also launched a ‘One Time Registration Portal’ for group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in different government departments. “With the launch of this portal, the youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the portal only once, which would be ₹500 for general category candidates and ₹250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories. This move would not only bring transparency but also speed up the recruitment process,” said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister said that registration on the portal would commence immediately and would continue up to March 31, 2021. “The students who are appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal,” he said.

Mr. Lal said that in order to create more employment opportunities for the people of Haryana, the State government has also made a provision of ensuring 75% jobs in the private sector to Haryana youth.