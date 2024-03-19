ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini carries out first Cabinet expansion, inducts eight ministers

March 19, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visits Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib to offer prayers, in Panchkula on March 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out the first cabinet expansion on March 19 by inducting eight MLAs as ministers.

Mr. Saini and five ministers took oath last week.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as Cabinet Minister.

Mr. Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous M K Khattar cabinet.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US