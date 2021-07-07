Harsh Vardhan resigns as Union Health Minister ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

With the much anticipated expansion of Narendra Modi government's cabinet is scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, several ministers, including three seniors, have tendered their resignations to pave way for new faces.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has tendered his resignation.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka, will no longer be part of the Cabinet.

Education Minister Ramesh Pohriyal 'Nishank', under whose leadership the National Education Policy was released, has also quit citing health reasons. Mr. Nishank, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, has stepped down. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar confirmed to The Hindu that he has also quit without elaborating the reason for his resignation.

Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri has also resigned, and so as junior ministers Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ratan Lal Kataria and Raosaheb Danve.

Asansol MP and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriya has also tendered his resignation.