Harsh Vardhan flays Delhi’s ‘fancy schemes’

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a two-page note listing out the reasons why the Delhi government would not implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in the capital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit back by asserting that Delhi’s residents were bearing the brunt of the poor medical care provided by the territory’s government.

“All your fancy schemes, including the much-touted Universal Coverage Health Scheme, announced more than a year ago, are still lying on the drawing board awaiting implementation,” Dr. Vardhan wrote. “Your Mohalla clinics are an utter flop and the drastic neglect of patient care in Delhi government hospitals is there for all to see.”

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal had written that the Delhi government was implementing a free health care scheme that did not set any upper limit on the cost of treatment, unlike the PM-JAY, and that there was no income ceiling thus enabling all the capital city’s residents to qualify as beneficiaries.

In his reply, the Union Health Minister repeated an invitation to the Chief Minister to work together for the larger good of the people of Delhi and the country.

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal’s pointed criticism that the Centre’s scheme excluded a large population of the vulnerable, the Minister wrote: “PM-JAY targets almost 30 lakh (15% of total population) persons in Delhi who are most poor and vulnerable. You have also mentioned that the income criterion of ₹10,000 per month is less than the minimum wages in Delhi but I want to correct you that this criterion of ₹10,000 per month was used on data collected in 2011 and therefore, such families which were earning less than ₹10,000 per month in 2011 are eligible under the scheme”.

Dr. Vardhan also asserted that the insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per year under the PM-JAY scheme was adequate.