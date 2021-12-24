Haridwar hate speeches akin to supporting terrorist acts: CPI(M)

“It’s a flagrant violation of Constitution’

The speeches made at “dharam sansad” in Haridwar, where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was targeted, should be treated as an act of terrorism, the CPI(M) said in a statement here. It urged the Uttarakhand administration to name all the accused in the belated FIR filed on the incident and their immediate arrests.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau said the speeches made to incite violence against Muslims in Haridwar was a flagrant violation of the Constitution. “The speeches are akin to supporting terrorist acts, including against former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. It could continue without hindrance for three days because of the impunity such people enjoy under the BJP-led Governments,” a Polit Bureau statement stated.

The party said the delayed FIR was a mockery of the law as it did not name the main perpetrators of this assault on the Constitution even as videos of the proceedings clearly showed the identities of those guilty.

The Polit Bureau demanded that the FIR should include the names. It called for their immediate arrest for the promotion not just of hate speech but of incitement to violence.

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja strongly condemned the statements made at the "dharam sansad". "Uttarakhand and U.P. are both BJP-ruled States. The governments must be held accountable to what is happening in their State. Why did it take so long for the State machinery to act. The belated FIR that they filed also is inadequate considering the accused haven't been arrested," he said.