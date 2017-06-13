Hardik Patel held while heading to Mandsaur to meet kin of farmers killed in police firing

Gujarat's Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was detained by the police when he was heading to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to meet family members of those killed in the police firing during a farmers agitation in western part of the State on June 6.

"I have been detained at Madhya Pradesh border without any reason. The Madhya Pradesh government is behaving like a dictator," Mr Patel said. He added that he would meet the families of those killed by the police in firing and also those who received injuries and were under treatment.

It may be noted that four of the five people killed in the police firing belong to the Patidar community and Mr. Hardik had immediately denounced the police action.

"Patidars are at the receiving end of police atrocities in the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. In Gujarat, over a dozen Patidars were killed in police firing during the quota agitation," Mr Patel had said.