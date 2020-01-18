Hardik Patel held in sedition case

Ahmedabad police on Saturday arrested Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, after a non-bailable warrant was issued by a local court in a sedition case.

Ahmedabad sessions court issued the arrest warrant in the wake of Mr. Patel’s repeated absence from the trial of the case registered in 2015 during the violent agitation for quota for the Patidar community.

He was arrested by the police from Hansol area of the city. He is likely to be produced in court on Monday.

Earlier, during the court proceedings, the prosecution argued that Mr. Patel was breaching the bail condition that mandated his presence in the court for a speedy trial. His lawyer had sought exemption from appearance citing personal reasons. The plea was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that Mr. Patel was trying to delay the trial.

Mr Patel, who is now with the Congress party, is facing two sedition cases filed by the Ahmedabad and Surat police after the 2015 violent agitation.