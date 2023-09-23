ADVERTISEMENT

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | No specific information shared by Canada, says India

September 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - New Delhi

We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us but so far we have not received any such specific information, EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said

PTI

On the orders of an NIA court in Mohali, a property confiscation notice has been pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Bharsingh Pura village in Jalandhar on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

“No specific information has been shared by Canada on the [Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case], either then or before or after... We have, you know, as we have said, or I think we have made very clear, we are willing to look at any specific information,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on September 23.

Also read | NIA confiscates properties of SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

“We have conveyed this to the Canadian side and made it clear to them that we are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us. But so far we have not received any such specific information,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

ALSO READ
India-Canada row | Blinken says U.S. ‘wants to see accountability’ on Nijjar slaying

India’s response came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 22 claimed that Canada had shared with India “many weeks ago” evidence that it might have been behind the killing of the Khalistan separatist on Canadian soil.

“Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago...We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter. That’s important,” Mr. Trudeau said on September 22 in a press conference with the visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“And what we are asking is for India, to commit constructively with Canada to establish the facts on this situation. We’re there to work with them. And we have been for weeks now,” Mr. Trudeau said in response to a question.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Canada / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US