Hardeep Puri accuses Congress leaders of fuelling vaccine hesitancy

Minister’s Twitter spat with Shashi Tharoor on Covaxin continues

The Twitter spat about the COVID-19 vaccination drive between Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Congress leaders continued on Wednesday, with Mr. Puri accusing the party’s leaders of fuelling vaccine hesitancy.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday morning re-tweeted a tweet of his from two weeks ago saying Covaxin had been tested on enough people and proven its worth. This, he said, was for the “benefit of my friend”, Mr. Puri.

The Minister had alleged earlier that Mr. Tharoor had spread vaccine hesitancy by saying Covaxin had not yet completed phase three trials in January.

In response, Mr. Puri said a series of tweets: “The Congress party’s narrative on the vaccines is getting increasingly bizarre by the day. Some of their leaders like Shashi Tharoor, to name one, are betraying an almost childish stubbornness in admitting their fault about India’s vaccine policy. The entire pack through statements & tweets fuelled vaccine hesitancy. They openly cast doubts about vaccine efficacy, choice of manufacturers & rollout to sow doubts in the minds of people.”