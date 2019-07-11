A 32-year-old man committed suicide here by jumping in front of a train allegedly after being harassed by sons of former Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Vishnu Swaroop, police said on Thursday. Rajesh Singh took the extreme step on Wednesday. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sanjay Swaroop Bansal and Ashutosh Bansal, police said.
Harassed by ex-MLA’s sons, man ends life
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
Muzaffarnagar,
July 11, 2019 23:07 IST
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
Muzaffarnagar,
July 11, 2019 23:07 IST
