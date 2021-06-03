Happy to note government decided to cancel Class 12 board exams: Supreme Court

Supreme Court said it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if any one has any objections it can be dealt with

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is “happy” the government chose to cancel the Class 12 Board exams while giving CBSE and ICSE Boards two weeks to place on record the objective criteria by which they intend to assess the performance of the students.

“We are happy you have decided in-principle to cancel the exam… but what are the objective standards (for assessment)... That is not spelt out here in this letter,” Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, the lead judge on the Bench, asked Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre.

Mr. Venugopal said the process for fixing the criteria may take a “little time” and asked the court to anyway dispose of the petition filed by an advocate, Mamta Sharma. The prayer made in the petition has been fulfilled with the cancellation of the exams.

Justice Khanwilkar however said the petitioners would want to address the court once the government places on record the objective standards. “Both sides may have issues concerning the objective criteria…” he said.

“Any issue, let them file an application,” Mr. Venugopal replied.

But Justice Khanwilkar said the court would prefer to keep the petition pending till the objective criteria are also scrutinised. Initially, the government suggested filing the objective standards in four weeks, but the court insisted on two weeks.

“The students have apprehensions… Many students want to go outside for further education. This requires an urgent decision. Let the persons concerned interact on a day-to-day basis,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the other judge on the Bench, also asked why the government needed even two weeks as objective criteria for assessment had also been notified last year when the Board exams were similarly cancelled due to the pandemic.

The ICSE, represented by advocate J.K. Das, urged the court to give more time, at least three weeks to prepare the criteria for assessment.

“If you want to do it (finalise the objective criteria), you can do it overnight… Everything can now be done on video conferencing… Don’t bargain for time like this… Do not force us to pass directions. Do it on your own,” Justice Khanwilkar addressed Mr. Das.

Ms. Sharma also raised the case of exams of Class 12 students under the States’ Boards. She said the decision on the exams should be “uniform” across all Boards.

“Let the CBSE/ICSE problem get over… You had only asked for CBSE/ICSE Class 12 exams… Now do not ask for the heavens,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

Ms. Sharma had, in her petition, earlier argued against the deferment of the CBSE and ICSE exams to an unspecified date. She had said students cannot be made to suffer uncertainty in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis posed by the COVID pandemic.

The court adjourned the case for a hearing after two weeks.