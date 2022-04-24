Hanuman Chalisa row | Ravi, Navneet Rana sent to judicial custody

MP Navneet Rana leaves Santacruz Station, after she along with her husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 for promoting enmity between different groups, in Mumbai on April 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 24, 2022 14:45 IST

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were remanded to judicial custody by a Bandra court on April 24 as it refused to hold an immediate hearing on their bail plea.

The duo were arrested by Mumbai police on April 23 for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Section 153A was slapped against them in the FIR lodged by the police.

Mr. Ravi Rana will be sent to Arthur Road Jail while Ms. Navneet Rana will be sent to Byculla Jail till the hearing of their bail plea.

The couple had come to Mumbai after announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers barged in to the society at Khar in Mumbai where they were residing, kicking off the dramatic events on Saturday.

After arrest, the duo too filed a complaint against Mr. Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab levelling charges aganist the leaders and holding them responsible if any harm was done to them. It claimed that the plan of attack on their house was hatched at ‘Matoshree’ and Sena workers with weapons had come with an intention to cause harm while Mr. Raut and Mr. Parab provoked them all.