Raytheon hands over 4 oxygen refilling trucks to Red Cross

Four mobile oxygen filling trucks donated by aerospace and defence company Raytheon Technologies Corporation were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society for further distribution, the company said on Friday.

“Raytheon Technologies Corporation has retrofitted OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations, produced by its Collins Aerospace unit in Lübeck, Germany, to help with the COVID-19 crisis in India,” a company statement said.

The stations arrived at the Hindon air base in an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.

Samit Ray, regional director government affairs South East Asia, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, said in the statement that the company was providing OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations to connect with hospital oxygen supply lines and help fill portable oxygen cylinders India. “Each truck can transport approximately 270,000 litres of much-needed oxygen,” he stated.

Normally used by military forces to fill aircraft oxygen systems, the trucks were being modified for civil use. “In addition to the OxyTruck donation, Collins Aerospace has provided significant charitable cash donations to local organizations in need,” said Par Wadhawan, managing director and site lead of Collins Aerospace, Bengaluru.

Raytheon and its businesses have donated 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment, funding for 1,000 oxygen concentrators, and were making financial contributions to local relief organisations. The company was also matching employee donations to numerous non-profits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India, the statement added.