Handover injured farmer to us, Punjab chief secretary tells Haryana; Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened

February 25, 2024 08:34 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Chandigarh/New Delhi

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on February 24 wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that a farmer who was injured in clashes during the 'Delhi Chalo' march and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak be handed over to the Punjab authorities.

Mr. Verma said that any other farmer from Punjab undergoing treatment in Haryana should also be handed over to the State authorities.

Farmer leaders, who are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, had alleged that a few farmers were beaten up and taken away by Haryana security personnel on February 21.

A protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

"It has come to our notice that Pritpal Singh from Punjab, who got hurt during the farmers' agitation, is undergoing treatment at PGI (Post Graduate Institute) Rohtak," wrote Mr. Verma.

“You are requested to handover Pritpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be... done in Punjab free of cost by the Punjab government. Further, if any other agitating farmer from Punjab is undergoing treatment in Haryana, he should also be handed over to us,” he said.

On Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had alleged that Singh was "kidnapped" and injured by Haryana Police. He had claimed that Singh was "kidnapped" when he had gone to distribute 'langar' at Khanauri.

Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened

Meanwhile, authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march.

A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.

The two border points were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their “Delhi Chalo” march to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. According to another police officer, the decision was taken after the protesting farmers announced a halt to the march till the end of this month.

“The situation will remain under watch and, if required, the borders may be shut again,” he said.

Multi-layer concrete barricades reinforced with nails and barbed wires and trucks filled with sand and boulders were set up at these two border points to prevent the entry of the protesting farmers.

Locals staying at the border points have been facing problems due to the closure for the past two weeks.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march to the National Capital was stopped by security personnel.

Another police officer said the situation at the Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) border will remain the same as the lanes under the flyover will continue to be shut.

Locals near the Singhu border have said it will give them relief if the blockade is lifted. Satish Kumar, who works at an iron coil manufacturing unit, said his business will pick up if traffic movement is allowed.

“We suffered a lot during the last time the border was blocked due to the farmers’ protest. Business was also affected during the COVID-19 lockdown. We are hoping that the situation will get better this time soon and business will be back on track in the near future,” Mr. Kumar said.

