Hamas-like attack not possible in J&K because of our security model: BSF

December 06, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

The Hamas-like attack was not possible in Jammu and Kashmir because of “the security model adopted and the extra thrust put on the man behind the machine”, D.K. Boora, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), said on Tuesday in Jammu.

“Whenever any event of security implications takes place in the world, it’s discussed [by the BSF]. I don’t think such [Hamas-like] thing is possible. Our security apparatus and its model are different. We can’t rely only on technology, thinking all the security concerns have been addressed. We don’t believe in that. We put extra thrust on the man behind the machine. Our local innovations are more fruitful many times than what’s adopted outside. The reason is we are close to the ground realities,” IG Boora said.

He made these remarks in his reply to a specific question on the possibility of the Hamas-like attack in Jammu given the similarities in topography of the region with Israel. Hundreds of Israelis were killed in an attack launched by Hamas on October 7 this year using motorized paraglides.

IG Boora also expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of technological and physical measures along the International Border (IB) in Jammu to counter infiltration and drone threats arising from Pakistan. He said drone activity along the IB has dropped to zero this year.

“There were sympathisers in the hinterland who would receive weapons dropped by drones (near the border). It resulted in an increase in infiltration in 2022. However, with the arrest of the members of the gang involved, there are no receivers now. It has brought drone activity to zero,” IG Boora said.

The BSF officer said all the weapons dropped through drones in J&K “have been recovered and lie with the security agencies”.

Refusing to disclose the details about the upgrade on account of smart fencing and anti-drone technology made along the IB for “tactical reasons”, the IG BSF said, “We are fully prepared to thwart any attempt at infiltration on the border even in winters”.

He said the BSF reviews security arrangements every two months and factors in seasonal patterns too. “We have different security set up for the rainy season, winters, harvest season, foggy weather and snowfall, when the passes close. We are satisfied with our preparations,” the BSF officer added.

He said the BSF also succeeded in thwarting the threat of infiltration through tunnels in Jammu too. “In the last one year, no such infiltration was reported. Technological and physical steps have been taken to stop infiltration using tunnels,” IG Boora said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Yadav, IG BSF of the Kashmir frontier, also visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

A BSF spokesman said IG Yadav’s tour was to ensure strategic preparedness of the unit under extreme weather challenges.

