HAL’s light utility helicopter crosses a milestone

The indigenous light utility helicopter (LUH) being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) crossed a milestone on Friday as it received the initial operational clearance (IOC) at the ongoing Defexpo. The choppers will replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters along with the Russian Ka-226T helicopters.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said this edition of Defexpo had witnessed signing of about 200 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), technology transfer agreements and product launches in the three business days.

“The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users and with the completion of hot and high altitude testing, it is close to operational clearance certification,” said R. Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL. He received the IOC document from G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development.

The LUH is a 3-ton class helicopter with glass cockpit for reconnaissance and surveillance roles. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5km and a range of 350km with 400 kg payload, HAL said in a statement.

HAL is moving towards the next phase of integrating and flight testing of mission and role equipment on LUH, said Arup Chatterjee, Director of Engineering and R&D, HAL. There is a tentative order of 200 LUH for the Army and the Air Force.

It is powered by a Safran-HAL Shakti single turbo shaft engine capable of handling high altitude missions. The first prototype made its maiden flight in September 2016 and the second prototype made its maiden flight in May 2017. The LUH completed hot weather trials at Nagpur in 2018, cold weather trials at Leh in 2019, sea level trials at Chennai in 2018 and at Puducherry in 2019.

The Army and the IAF began scouting for a LUH to replace the Cheetah and Chetak over a decade ago and in 2015, the Defence Ministry decided to split the order into two, by procuring around 200 in partnership with a foreign original equipment manufacturer and another 200 to be supplied HAL through indigenous development. This was done after cancelling an earlier tender for 197 helicopters.

India has since entered into an agreement with Russia to manufacture the Ka-226T in India through a joint venture between HAL and Russian Helicopters. The deal is in advanced stages but has been held up due to differences over localisation issues.

Mr. Kumar said that 71 MoUs were signed on Thursday, including 14 between Indian and Russian companies. Among the MoUs signed, 23 were by the Uttar Pradesh government. U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said these agreements envisage ₹50,000 crore investment in the defence corridor being set up in the State and would generate 3 lakh jobs.