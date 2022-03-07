Half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government colleges: PM Modi

Modi interacts with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with the beneficiaries of ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’, through a video conference, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme on Monday via video conferencing on the occasion of the Jan Aushadhi week being celebrated across the country from March 1.

The Prime Minister also said that a few days back, the government has taken another big decision which will benefit the poor and the middle-class children. “We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with the government medical colleges.”

On the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the PM said the middle class can be a great ambassador for this scheme. He also talked about the impact of disease on the financial situation of the middle and lower-middle and poor sections of society and called upon the literate segment to talk about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi.

Indian has more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.