Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum

BBMP Health worker vaccinating a beneficiary at Anadanagar in Bengaluru on December 4, 2021   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

With over 50% of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6 said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 6 that over 50% of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.

"India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Mr. Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

 

"And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.


