Haldwani violence | Uttarakhand govt. seeks additional Central forces

February 11, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Haldwani (U'khand)

Internet services also continue to be suspended in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms

PTI

Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani, on February. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government has sought more Central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, officials said.

They said four companies - containing about 100 personnel each - of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Curfew remains in force in Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town.

Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted.

Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said.

