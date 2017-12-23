HAL gets order for 15 attack helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday received a request for proposal (RFP) for 15 limited series light combat helicopters from the Air Force and the Army.

The development comes days after the Air Force issued the RFP to HAL for manufacturing 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in the Mk-1A configuration.

The light combat helicopter (LCH) is a 5.5 tonne class multirole attack helicopter developed by HAL, and is intended to play a major role in providing close air support to ground forces. It is the only attack helicopter in the world which can operate at heights of 12,000 feet. At present, four technology demonstrators are under flight testing.

Five copters for Army

The limited series production is a precursor for full fledged serial production. Of the 15 helicopters, five will be for the Army and 10 for the Air Force.

On August 26, then Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had launched the production of LCH at Bengaluru, and the initial operational configuration documents of the basic version were handed over to HAL.

The Air Force has forwarded to the government a requirement for 65 LCH and the Army for 114.