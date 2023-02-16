ADVERTISEMENT

HAL gets DGCA nod for indigenously developed ‘black boxes’

February 16, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) are popularly known as ‘black boxes’

PTI

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) said on February 16 it has received the Indian Technical Standard Order (ITSO) authorisation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its indigenously developed Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

The ITSO is a minimum performance standard for specified materials, parts, processes, and appliances used on civil aircraft, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL noted in a statement.

CVR and FDR are popularly known as ‘black boxes’. However, these recorders are painted in orange colour to help in their recovery following an aircraft accident.

CVR and FDR are used to record critical flight parameters and audio environment in a crash proof memory which is later used for investigation of aircraft incident or accident, it was noted.

