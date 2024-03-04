Haj Suvidha App launched, Haj Guide for 2024 released by Smriti Irani

March 04, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - New Delhi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on March 3 launched the Haj Suvidha App that would provide necessary information and direct access to important services like training modules, flight details, and accommodation to those embarking on the annual pilgrimage.

Ms. Irani inaugurated a two-day Training of Trainers Programme as part of preparations for Haj 2024 at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla.

More than 550 trainers from various States and Union Territories attended the programme, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Training of Trainers Programme is intended to sensitise and educate the trainers who impart further training to the Haj pilgrims to ensure that the pilgrims have a fulfilling experience and are aware of the various aspects of the pilgrimage, it said.

As part of the government's efforts to make Haj a smoother and more comfortable experience, Ms. Irani launched the Haj Suvidha App for the benefit of all Haj pilgrims.

Haj Suvidha App has been developed by BISAG-N under the able guidance of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, and will be a "game changer" in the pilgrimage experience, the statement said.

Leveraging digital and mobile technologies, the Haj Suvidha app will provide the necessary information and direct access to important services like training modules, flight details, accommodation, emergency helpline, and health among others at the fingertips of the pilgrims, it said.

The pilgrims would be able to focus better on their spiritual journey and forget about mundane tasks like travel, luggage, and documents. The App offers solutions to common problems faced by the pilgrims during their journey and will be a boon, especially to those performing Haj for the first time in their life, the statement said.

Ms. Irani also released the Haj Guide-2024 which has been prepared to make pilgrims aware of various aspects of the pilgrimage with special emphasis on the use of the Haj Suvidha App for the pilgrims, it said.

The guide is published in 10 languages and will be issued to all the Haj pilgrims.

The Union minister, in her address, described the wide gamut of efforts made by the government, including taking direct feedback from the pilgrims to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost-efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience, it said.

Increased enthusiasm and participation by pilgrims under the Ladies Without Mehram category is a testament to the government's commitment towards making Haj inclusive and accessible, she said.

The Haj Suvidha App will further ensure better access to facilities by the pilgrims and better administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response, Ms. Irani said.

She further laid emphasis on the importance of training and exhorted the trainers to put in their best efforts to train each and every Haj pilgrim to perform Haj in a safe, peaceful and comfortable manner.

To improve the training, the number of trainers per pilgrim has been increased from the earlier ratio of 1:300 to a ratio of 1:150. This would go a long way in providing a fulfilling Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT