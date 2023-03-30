Haj applicants can undergo medical screening at government hospitals

March 30, 2023 02:22 am | Updated March 29, 2023 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

In a first such move, the Minority Affairs Ministry and the Health Ministry will jointly hold health camps for Haj pilgrims this year. It is being done with a view to ensuring quality health support to pilgrims, the Minority Affairs Ministry said in a statement on March 29.

The medical screening of Haj applicants and issuance of fitness certificates can be done by any government allopathic medical doctor in the States and the Union Territories. This will ease the process of getting medical screening certificates across the country, the Ministry said.

With a view to ensure comprehensive and quality services to the pilgrims, the Health Ministry has issued directions to all States and Union Territories to provide for medical screening and fitness certificates of Haj applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the medical screening, applicants have to submit X-ray and blood test reports and specify if they have any medical history, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer, cardiovascular disease, epilepsy, any type of chronic renal failure, asthma, mental disorder and immunosuppressive disorder.

Apart from COVID-19 vaccination, all selected pilgrims (more than two years of age) are required to possess a certificate of inoculation with a single dose of the cerebrospinal meningitis vaccine.

Earlier, the pilgrims could get the health certificates and vaccination from private centres only as there was no separate facility available at the government hospitals.

Further, it has been directed that States and district health authorities should set up camps for the selected pilgrims wherein the pre-departure detailed medical examination will be conducted and vaccination will also be provided. A health card for all the pilgrims will be issued at these camps which will examine the selected pilgrims for their present health status, the existing diseases and co-morbidities, if any.

It is planned that the health status will be made available to the medical teams in Saudi Arabia through digital means for timely health service delivery in case of any emergency.

The Health Ministry will procure and provide the required number of Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) & Seasonal Influenza Vaccines (SIV) to the pilgrims.

Further, health desks will also be set up at all departing airports for coordinating the health needs of the pilgrims during the departure.

The Health Ministry is also sending a team of senior clinicians to Saudi Arabia in the first week of April to plan for the requirement of temporary hospitals, dispensaries, pharmacies and camps needed in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Arafat and at the core ritual site of Mina

For manning the health facilities, the Ministry has asked the States and the Union Territories to also obtain a list of willing government medical and paramedical professionals who will be selected based on the criteria of their experience.

Every year, Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakhs to 30 lakhs pilgrims from across the globe. India sends the third largest contingent of pilgrims in the world. Such large number of pilgrims also poses unique public health challenges, and the medical requirements of the pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah must be taken care of, the Ministry said.

This year, a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims has been allotted to India. A total of 4,314 women pilgrims without Mehram (a male counterpart) have applied for Haj.