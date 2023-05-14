ADVERTISEMENT

Government starts training of medical personnel, other staff for Haj

May 14, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

As many as 4,314 solo women pilgrims sign up for the service this year, the Ministry reports

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani at an event to inaugurate an orientation-cum-training programme for Hajj deputationists in New Delhi on May 13, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@smritiirani

Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Saturday inaugurated the training of the administrative and medical contingent of the deputationists selected to serve the Hajis in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Haj 2023. A 468-member team has been chosen for the training to facilitate the movement of 1.75 lakh pilgrims. Highest till date, 4,314 women who will be travelling without a male guardian (mehram) will also be in the contingent, the Minister said.

The Ministry has deputed 468 people, including 339 medical professionals (173 doctors and 166 paramedics), 129 personnel for administrative duties, including 29 Group A officers, for Haj pilgrimage this year.

The Ministry, this year, claimed to have facilitated women empowerment by allowing single women to apply under Ladies Without Mehram category and this received the highest number of applications among all categories.

Briefing about its achievements in organising Haj this year, the Ministry in a communique shared that the government has given special attention to cost-cutting measures in the pilgrimage package by removing unnecessary costs incurred on account of mandatory purchase of buckets, bed sheet, suitcase etc.

The Ministry claimed that it has provided flexibility to pilgrims to take whatever amount of Saudi currency with them and has done away with mandatory provision of providing Saudi currency (approximately ₹2,100) to every Haj pilgrim.

“For the first time, direct supply of FOREX and FOREX card to the willing pilgrims through SBI was done. The ministry also ensured to build maximum ever embarkation points to facilitate pilgrims,” the communique said.

This year, there is a direct involvement of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and its agencies for medical screening of pilgrims in India, their vaccination and hospitals/dispensary in KSA during Haj.

CONNECT WITH US