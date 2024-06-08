GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Had post-poll alliance speculations turned into reality, the Supreme Court may not have interfered

Rumours flew that theTDP, JD-U chiefs might join the Opposition NDA; a January 2006 SC judgment held that post poll alliances are solely in the political realm, with little role for courts or Constitutional bodies

Published - June 08, 2024 08:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results came out on June 4, showing that the BJP had failed to win a majority of seats, speculation was rife about Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu turning to the Opposition INDIA bloc. Both parties have since conveyed firm support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which is now set to form the next Union government.

However, a January 2006 judgment of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court would cover the situation had the speculation turned into reality. The judgment in Rameshwar Prasad versus Union of India touched on the issue of post-poll alliances. The judgment held that post-poll alliances were entirely within the political realm, insisting that courts or constitutional authorities had hardly a role to play in such a situation.

“There are no judicial manageable standards and, therefore, the court must keep its hands off from examining these matters in its power of judicial review,” the judgment advised.

Past judgment

Constitutional authorities cannot deny a claim of a majority to form the government on the mere presumption that a post-poll alliance was the product of some illegality, allurement, or bribe, the Supreme Court had held.

“If, after polls, two or more parties come together, it may be difficult to deny their claim of majority on the stated ground of such illegality. These are the aspects better left to be determined by the political parties which, of course, must set healthy and ethical standards for themselves. But in any case, the ultimate judgment has to be left to the electorate and the legislature composed also of Members of the Opposition,” the court had concluded.

The judgment had said that it was “one thing to come to the conclusion that the majority staking claim to form the government would not be able to provide stable government… but it is altogether a different thing to say that they have garnered majority by illegal means and, therefore, their claim to form the government cannot be accepted”.

No proof of horse-trading

“Without highly cogent material, it would be wholly irrational for constitutional authority to deny the claim made by a majority to form the government only on the ground that the majority has been obtained by offering allurements and bribe which deals have taken place in the cover of darkness,” the judgment noted.

Rameshwar Prasad reasoned that there cannot be a presumption of allurement or horse-trading just because Members had expressed a view opposite to the public posture of their leader and had decided to support the formation of the government by the leader of another political party.

The judgment indicated that this same logic would apply to political alliances too, saying that many imponderables may result in legislators belonging to different political parties coming together.

In his separate opinion in the Rameshwar Prasad judgment, however, Justice Arijit Pasayat (retired) warned that a candidate should not become a “purchasable commodity” after elections. Such a turn of events would not only betray the electorate, but also pollute the pure stream of democracy, the judge noted.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.