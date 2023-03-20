Gyanvyapi dispute: Allahabad HC gives ASI more time to file reply on age evaluation of ‘Shivling’

March 20, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted one more chance to the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) to file its reply on whether carbon dating, ground penetrating radar (GPR), excavation or any other method can be used for safe evaluation of the age of the Shivling-like structure purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The matter is being heard by the Bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra-I, who asked the ASI to expedite the process as their “time-extension application is working against the interest of justice” and the issue should not be allowed to go any further than April 5.

In January, Manoj Kumar Singh, who appeared for the ASI, had sought eight weeks’ time from the court saying the agency needs more time to consult with other institutions and agencies to conclude if the age of the ‘Shivling’ can be evaluated. The HC had granted ASI the time. The agency has now been given time till April 5 to file its reply.

The case pertains to a revision plea moved by Lakshmi Devi and three others who challenged the Varanasi district court’s order of October 14, 2022, wherein the local court had rejected Hindu worshippers’ plea for conducting a scientific probe of the ‘Shivling’.

On Monday, the counsel for the revisionists opposed the ASI plea and claimed that sufficient time has already been given, and to seek further time would be “to prolong the matter for no sanguine reason”.

The court observed that time extension has already been given to ASI and further time should not be sought by the agency.

“Under facts and circumstances of the case, it is expected that the Archaeological Survey of India may take appropriate steps to arrive at some conclusion qua carbon dating, ground penetrating radar, excavation and other methods in compliance of the order passed by this Court,” the court noted.

The management of the Gyanvyapi mosque - Anjuman Masjid committee - has maintained that there is no ‘Shivling’ inside the mosque and the structure is part of the fountain inside the mosque’s wuzu khana (ablution pond).