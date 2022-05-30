Gyanvapi will be decided through ‘courts and Constitution’, says Nadda

BJP will follow decision in letter and spirit: BJP president

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday said the party had always been ready to "take everyone along", and that issues such as the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque were "decided by courts and the Constitution" and the "BJP would follow the decision in letter and spirit."

Mr. Nadda was addressing a press conference at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of the Central government.

Mr. Nadda, flanked by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, said Mr. Modi had changed the country’s culture of politics and ushered in a responsive and pro-active government.

When asked specifically about feelings of alienation among certain communities with regard to the BJP-led government and the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque and the Mathura Idgah mosque-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, he responded that "court and Constitution will decide on it and the BJP will follow it in letter and spirit."

Kashi, Mathura issues

The BJP had passed a resolution on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue during its national executive meeting at Palampur. "After that there has been no resolution," he said in response to questions on whether reclaiming temples at Kashi and Mathura are still on the BJP's agenda.

"The BJP is ready to take everyone along and it works on the principle of building a strong nation,", he said, brushing aside suggestions that a section of society feels alienated under the Modi government.

"When we work politically, it is our endeavour to take everyone along. We have to be ready for it. We are ready for it," he said. "There are many types of people in society. Some respond earlier, some later, some after decades and some respond after much time has passed. It depends on them. But our conduct is on the principle of a strong nation, one nation. This is clear and everyone will have an equal share."

Last mile delivery of schemes

Speaking on the government's performance, he went into great detail on the various aspects of governance. Ensuring last mile delivery of various government schemes had been the biggest challenge of the Modi government, he asserted. He recalled instances from his own experience as an MLA in Himachal Pradesh when schemes were meant to be only on paper or implementation was sluggish and very thinly spread. "Now that is not the case, Prime Minister Modi himself takes care of last mile delivery," he stressed.

Mr. Nadda also launched a special campaign called ‘8 Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’ to reach out to the youth and citizens through the NaMo App.

"This special platform on the NaMo App has a lot of interactive as well as informative features. The platform has a collection of videos, graphics and articles which detail the work done by the Modi government in eight years,” he remarked. He added that every BJP worker would spend 75 hours over 10 days to take the achievements of the government to people.