Gyanvapi mosque survey | Varanasi court bars media bytes

August 09, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Varanasi district court on August 9, 2023, banned all kind of media bytes and interactions by any side of the petitioners related to the ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvyapi mosque premises.

The order came after the mosque committee approached the court seeking direction from it to stop fake reports of Hindu religious structures/picture/design allegedly being found during the ASI survey.

A team from ASI has been conducting survey for the sixth day on Wednesday, amidst heavy security.

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began last Friday, following the Allahabad High Court’s order. The Allahabad High Court on August 3 dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the ‘Wazukhana’ area where a “Shivling” was claimed to have been found last year.

