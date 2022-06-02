Gyanvapi mosque | ‘Don’t look for Shivlings in every mosque,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat the Sangh was not interested in launching any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 02, 2022 22:28 IST

RSS chief advocates resolution of Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute by mutual consent

While stating that the Gyanvapi mosque had a history that one could not change, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said there was no need to look for Shivlings in mosques daily and needlessly escalate a controversy.

Speaking in Nagpur during the concluding ceremony of an RSS training programme, Mr. Bhagwat said the Sangh was not interested in launching any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Stressing the need to accept the court’s decision as supreme, the RSS chief further said that way out of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute must be found by mutual consent.

“When Islam came to India through invaders, thousands of shrines were demolished to demoralise people seeking India’s freedom. Among there are temples which are revered by Hindus. Issues related to them keep rising from time to time. While Hindus are not against Muslims, the former think these shrines ought to be revived. We have already said on November 9 that we are not interested in any movements after Ram Janmabhoomi agitation,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque case, Mr. Bhagwat said one cannot change history and remarked that the past was was not made by today’s Hindus or Muslims.

“Why look for Shivlings in mosques every day? Why escalate the quarrel? India does not believe in one worship and one language because we are descendants of the same ancestor,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat further said that whenever people knock the court’s doors, then they must be ready to accept the court’s judgement.

“We must follow the decisions of our judicial system by considering it sacred and supreme and not question them,” he said.