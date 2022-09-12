Gyanvapi case | Hindu petitioners’ plea maintainable, says Varanasi court

Hindu women plaintiffs accompanied by their advocates on their way to court for the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case, in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The district court in Varanasi pronounced on September 12 that the plea of five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities is maintainable in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case.

The Varanasi court dismissed Order VII, Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) application filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women seeking the right to pray inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises all-year round. It held that the suit is maintainable and worth being tried.

The lawyer representing the Hindu side said, Varanasi district judge had ruled Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case is maintainable.

The court, henceforth, will continue to hear the case filed by the Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, had said that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

(With inputs from PTI)