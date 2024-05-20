ADVERTISEMENT

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao seeks Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s help for safety of 2,000 students from Andhra Pradesh in Kyrgyzstan

Updated - May 20, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 03:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

These students and their families are fearing for their safety, following the outbreak of mob violence and attacks on foreign students including Indian students in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan

Sumit Bhattacharjee
BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Sunday consulted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and sought his intervention for the safety of medical students from Andhra Pradesh studying in the central Asian country Kyrgyzstan.

In a letter addressed to the Foreign Minister, Mr. G.V.L. Narasimha Rao stated that there are about 2,000 students from Andhra Pradesh pursuing their medical education in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He requested the intervention of the Minister for the safe stay or return of the students by directing the authorities to initiate necessary and immediate steps to be taken through the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

According to Mr. Rao, the Foreign Minister had assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety of all Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.

Mr. Rao thanked Mr. Jaishankar for his quick response and timely interventions.

