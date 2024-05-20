GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao seeks Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s help for safety of 2,000 students from Andhra Pradesh in Kyrgyzstan

These students and their families are fearing for their safety, following the outbreak of mob violence and attacks on foreign students including Indian students in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan

Published - May 20, 2024 03:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee
BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Sunday consulted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and sought his intervention for the safety of medical students from Andhra Pradesh studying in the central Asian country Kyrgyzstan.

These students and their families are fearing for their safety, following the outbreak of mob violence and attacks on foreign students including Indian students in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

In a letter addressed to the Foreign Minister, Mr. G.V.L. Narasimha Rao stated that there are about 2,000 students from Andhra Pradesh pursuing their medical education in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He requested the intervention of the Minister for the safe stay or return of the students by directing the authorities to initiate necessary and immediate steps to be taken through the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

According to Mr. Rao, the Foreign Minister had assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety of all Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.

Mr. Rao thanked Mr. Jaishankar for his quick response and timely interventions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.