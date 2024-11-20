ADVERTISEMENT

Guyana, Barbados to confer top awards on PM Modi

Published - November 20, 2024 11:03 am IST

The two latest awards take Mr. Modi’s tally of international honours to 19.

The Hindu Bureau

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he arrives to his hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, on November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Guyana and Barbados have announced that they will confer their top awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after Dominica and Nigeria awarded him with equivalent state honours.

Mr. Modi is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Guyana said it would confer its highest national award, “The Order of Excellence” on Mr. Modi, while Barbados will award him the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.

Dominica had too announced its highest National Award ”Dominica Award of Honour” for Mr. Modi, which he will receive in Guyana.

