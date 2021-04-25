Guwahati among 2 Asian cities in zero-waste challenge

U.K.-based international NGO launched the challenge to find entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to help reduce or recycle waste and create green employment opportunities

Guwahati is among two urban centres in Asia — and three across the continents — featuring in a zero-waste cities challenge launched by U.K.-based international NGO WasteAid to find entrepreneurs with innovative ideas that help reduce or recycle and create green employment opportunities.

The only other Asian city featuring in this challenge is Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. The third is Johannesburg in South Africa.

“The competition is part of a programme to encourage a circular economy and inclusive livelihood opportunities in these cities. Two winners in each city will be awarded €10,000 and mentoring support to help make their idea a reality,” WasteAid’s Michelle Wilson said.