Gurugram Liquor businessman nabbed for pointing gun at 12-year-old boy who fought with his son

Gurugram Police arrested a 35-year-old liquor businessman for allegedly pointing a revolver at a 12-year-old boy during an altercation between children playing football in a housing society park in the DLF Phase 3 area, police said on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was also captured on camera and footage of it uploaded on social media.

Police seized the licensed revolver of the businessman, Prateek Sachdeva, who was later released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the incident took place Tuesday (November 19, 2024) around 5.30 pm in the Lagoon Apartments' park where some children were playing football.

An altercation broke out between children and one of them returned home and told his father about the fight.

“The enraged man took his revolver, went to the park, and pointed his revolver at a 12-year-old boy,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also showed Sachdeva's wife coming to the park and asking her husband to leave.

“After the incident, the boy, scared, was sent to a relative’s house,” police said.

On the complaint of the boy's father, an FIR was registered against Sachdeva under sections of BNS and Arms Act at DLF Phase 3 Police Station.

"We arrested the accused liquor businessman and seized his licensed revolver. He was released on bail after he joined the investigation. A probe is underway," the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.