Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice, his teachings continue to motivate us: PM Modi

November 28, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day, saying he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice, and his teachings continue to motivate us.

"I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals," Modi said in a tweet.

"He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us," the prime minister said.

