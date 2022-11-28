Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice, his teachings continue to motivate us: PM Modi

November 28, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day, saying he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice, and his teachings continue to motivate us.

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

"I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals," Modi said in a tweet.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ਼ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਦਿਹਾੜੇ 'ਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਅਰਪਿਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਸ, ਸਿਧਾਂਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਦਰਸ਼ਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਬੱਧਤਾ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਆਪਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਾਹਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਜ਼ੁਲਮ ਅਤੇ ਅਨਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਝੁਕੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2022

"He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us," the prime minister said.