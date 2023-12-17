GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guru Teg Bahadur beacon of courage, strength: PM Modi

December 17, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse, in Surat, on Dec. 17, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse, in Surat, on Dec. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur recalling his martyrdom and said his teachings, emphasising unity and righteousness, "light our way" in the pursuit of brotherhood and peace.

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Today, we recall the martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, a beacon of courage and strength. His unparalleled sacrifice for freedom and human dignity echoes through time, inspiring humanity to live with integrity and compassion." "His teachings, emphasising unity and righteousness, light our way in the pursuit of brotherhood and peace," the prime minister said.

