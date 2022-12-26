Guru Gobind Singh’s sons didn’t bow down to Mughals: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas

December 26, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26 paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Speaking at the first ‘ Veer Bal Diwas’ event, “They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. This is when the Mughals walled them alive. It is their bravery that has been a source of inspiration for centuries.”

"On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand, there was communal violence and on the other there was liberalism. On one hand, there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just ' Veer Sahibzaade' who did not budge at all," he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of sword that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as ' Veer Bal Diwas'.

The Prime Minister said the day reminds us that age does not matter when it comes to displaying extreme valour and sacrifice.

"Veer Bal Diwas tells us what is India, what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation", he said.

The Prime Minister said in the name of history, people were being taught versions which promoted inferiority complex among them and that to move forward in the ' Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past."

"Any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, however, concocted narratives are taught to infuse inferiority. There is a need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past in order to move forward," he stressed.

Mr. Modi said what happened in the wars of Chamkaur and Sirhind can never be forgotten while noting that these incidents occurred only three centuries ago on the soil of this land.

"On one hand there was the mighty Mughal sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism and on the other hand there were our Gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India", the Prime Minister said.

"There were heights of terror and religious fanaticism on one hand and on the other, there was the pinnacle of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being," he said, adding, while the Mughals were backed by an army of millions, the Veer Sahibzades of the Guru had their courage.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons — Chaar Sahibzades — who sacrificed their lives for their faith. Two of his elder sons died in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

At the event, Mr. Modi also listened to ' shabad kirtan' recited by about 300 ' Baal Kirtanis'.

The Prime Minister also flagged off a march past by about 3,000 children at the event which was also attended by chief ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra.