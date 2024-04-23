Guru bhakti of Anantazhwan

April 23, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST

The popular saying, mata, pitha, guru, deivam, wherein God is placed after guru, makes us understand that only a guru can help one attain God. Many of our saints, such as Anantazhwan, have shown by example that a guru is supreme, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

Born in the Tamil month of Chittirai, under the Chittirai star, Anantazhwan was one of the many sishyas of Ramanuja, the great preceptor, at Srirangam. One day, Ramanuja was discoursing on Nammazhwar’s Tiruvaimozhi, and the verse, “Sindhu poo magizhum then Tiruvengadamudaiyan”. The deity of Tiruvengadam appeared in a dream to Ramanuja and said that although Nammazhwar had sung of flowers in abundance, none was being offered to Him at the sthalam. The next day Ramanuja asked his sishyas to volunteer for service at Tiruvengadam. While most demurred, Anantazhwan volunteered, and Ramanuja appreciated him, hailing him as Ananta ‘aannpillai’ (only man in the crowd).

Anantazhwan and his wife established a garden and a lake on the south west side of the Thiruvengadam temple, which is flourishing even today. Moved by the hard work of the duo, God appeared as a small boy, carrying soil and began to help them. However, Anantazhwan was irritated and threw a crowbar at him, which injured the child who rushed into the sanctum sanctorum. When the azhwan reached the precincts, he found the deity bleeding from the jaw and realised God has sported with him. As a horrified Anantazhwan apologised, God smilingly said He would sport the wound with pride. To this day, He offers darshan with the injured jaw, and the crowbar too is displayed at the entrance of the temple. A guru’s order always ends well for the disciples.