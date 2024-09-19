GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot: India calls U.S. Court summons ‘unwarranted imputations’

The summons was issued by South District of New York court on September 18, 2024

Updated - September 19, 2024 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (September 19, 2024) called the summons issued in civil case by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the U.S.-based pro-Khalistan attorney, as “unwarranted” and “unsubstantiated” imputations.

U.S. media names Indian official who allegedly ordered plot on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The summons was issued by South District of New York court on Wednesday. The lawsuit names India’s foreign intelligence agency personnel and others, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta.

In November 2023, the United States government alleged an Indian plot targeting Pannun, who heads the radical outfit, Sikhs for Justice. The explosive allegations, contained in a U.S. Department of Justice indictment, accuse a senior Indian intelligence official, referred to as CC-1, of masterminding the assassination plot.

Also read | Modi U.S. visit: Foreign Secretary outlines PM’s schedule; gives no confirmation on Trump meeting

In a news briefing on Thursday, the MEA said that India will continue to stay out of the Trade pillar of Indo Pacific Economic Agreement. During Quad summit meet, India’s accession to IPEF Framework agreement will be signed.

Published - September 19, 2024 03:41 pm IST

India-United States / espionage and intelligence / terrorism (crime)

