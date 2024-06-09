ADVERTISEMENT

Nine pilgrims killed as their bus comes under fire in Jammu’s Reasi

Updated - June 09, 2024 11:00 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 09:39 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple, was fired upon by terrorists and fell into a gorge, according to J&K police

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

The bus that plunged into a gorge following an attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least nine pilgrims were killed and several others were injured after their bus came under fire from gunmen in Jammu on Sunday afternoon. 

The bus was fired upon in the Kanda area of Jammu’s Reasi district. Officials said that the bodies of the victims, including the bus driver, bore bullet wounds, adding that there were also empty cartridges at the spot.

“Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. The driver lost control of the bus and fell into a gorge. Thirty-three people were injured,” said Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Reasi.

The rescue operation has been completed and the injured have been shifted to hospital. Most of the victims were not local residents, but were pilgrims returning to Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

The attack occurred even as Narendra Modi was taking oath as the Prime Minister of India in New Delhi to start his third consecutive term.

