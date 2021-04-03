Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar

03 April 2021 12:45 IST

Inputs received about their presence in forest area: official

Security forces on Saturday launched an operation against a group of militants hiding in a forest area in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

An official said four to five militants were suspected to be hiding in a forest range between Shopian and Kulgam.

“A search operation is on. There are specific inputs about their presence in the forest area,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The official said the security forces had “established contact” with the hiding militants and were narrowing down on the area where they were hiding.

It is the second major operation against militants in the last two days. Three militants were killed on Friday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“A firefight has started and the area remains under a cordon in Sedhau forest range at Chor Ki Gali,” an Army spokesman said.