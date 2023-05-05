ADVERTISEMENT

Gunfight erupts with militants in J&K’s Rajouri

May 05, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - JAMMU

The encounter with militants comes two weeks after the attack on an Army truck, in which 5 soldiers lost their lives.

Peerzada Ashiq
Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A gunfight erupted between hiding militants and the security forces on Friday, May 5, 2023 morning in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district in the Jammu division, 15 days after five soldiers died in a militant attack in the region. 

Initial reports suggested that the security forces established a contact and exchanged fire around 8 a.m. in Kesari area of Rajouri’s Kandi hamlet. Security forces suspect two to three militants could be hiding in the area. 

Also read: Northern Army commander visits J&K, reviews troops’ operational preparedness

Official sources said the area, where the militants were spotted, is being sealed with multi-layer cordon. “The operation is likely to take time given the topography of the area,” the officials said.

The Banyari hills, where Kesari area is situated, has thick forests and deep gorges in its vicinity. In the past two years, Kotrana, a sub-division of Rajouri district, has witnessed heightened militancy. 

Five soldiers were killed in an ambush of militants on April 20 near Tota Gali area of the Bhata Dhurian–Bhimber Ghati Sector of Poonch. Multiple search operations have been launched deep into the hills since the attack. Around 100 locals were questioned and scores detained to trace the tracks of the attackers.

Earlier, on January 1, seven civilians died after militants attacked a village of a particular community in Rajouri’s Dhangri area.

Meanwhile, J&K has witnessed a sudden spurt in encounters in the past three days. Four militants, two in Kupwara and two in Baramulla in north Kashmir, died in two separate gunfights. The spurt comes weeks ahead of the high-profile G20 meeting in Srinagar where foreign delegates will participate in a working group meeting on tourism from May 22. 

