Two soldiers killed, four injured in ongoing Rajouri encounter; internet suspended

May 05, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - JAMMU

Two soldiers were killed and four others were injured, including an Army officer, in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in the Kandi Forest of Rajouri Sector in the Pir Panjal Valley on Friday. Internet services have been suspended in Rajouri “as a security measure”. Security forces’ contact with hiding militants was established two weeks after five soldiers died in a militant ambush in Rajouri.

Also read |Northern Army commander visits J&K, reviews troops’ operational preparedness

The Army said an explosive device was triggered when an Army’s search team established contact with a group of hiding terrorists, who were well-entrenched in a cave in the Kandi forests, around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

“The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties, with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured personnel have been evacuated to the Command Hospital, Udhampur, for treatment

The Army said there was a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group. However, no bodies have been retrieved yet. Initial assessments suggest two to four militants could be hiding in the area.

“The operation is in progress. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs,” the Army said.

Multiple Indian Army columns have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations” to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region on April 20, which left five soldiers dead and another injured, the Army said.

Friday’s operation was launched following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest. Meanwhile, additional teams of the Army from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter.

Search operations had been launched deep into the hills since the April 20 attack in Rajouri. Over 100 locals were questioned and scores detained to trace the tracks of the attackers.

Earlier, on January 1, seven civilians died after militants attacked a village of a particular community in Rajouri’s Dhangri area.

Meanwhile, J&K has witnessed a sudden spurt in encounters in the past three days. Four militants, two in Kupwara and two in Baramulla in north Kashmir, died in two separate gunfights. The spurt comes weeks ahead of the high-profile G20 meeting in Srinagar where foreign delegates will participate in a working group meeting on tourism from May 22.